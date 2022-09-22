Stevie J's Blueprint To Nullify Intercept Cats

Geelong legend Steve Johnson has laid out the blueprint Sydney must take on to combat the Cats’ intercept marking ahead of Saturday’s AFL Grand Final.

Johnson, who was recently an assistant coach with the Swans following a 293-game career, admits Sydney needs to avoid the chaos ball going forward.

With the likes of Tom Stewart, Sam De Koning and Jack Henry leading the charge in intercept marking down back for Geelong, Johnson outlined how Sydney can avoid falling into the turnover formations going forward.

“I think the Swans really need to take the game on and try and change angles with ball in hand,” Johnson said on Triple M’s Grand Final Special with Jude Bolton.

“The Geelong defence – they work in such a strong formation behind the ball to try and get a drop-off and allow those guys to intercept marks.

“Changing the angles with the ball and engaging their defenders ahead of the ball as much as possible. Not getting sucked up the ground and making sure they’re forced to defend when the ball goes in.

“If there’s pressure on the ball and they (Sydney) have to quick-kick, keep it nice and low so the ball at least hits the deck – that’s one thing you can get an opportunity with against the Cats.”

