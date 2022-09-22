Stevie J's Crazy Story On That Steven Baker Game

Stevie J and Steven Baker once had one of the all-time bust-ups, and the Cats legend swung by Dead Set Legends and told the story in grotesque detail!

“‘I asked [the doctor] how long am I gonna be out for?’ He said ‘two or three weeks’, so I said ‘well put me back out there!’”

LISTEN HERE:

“Early on in the game I broke my hand… Bakes [had] seen me [rubbing my hand] so started punching it. That turned into a few punches in the face.

“I said to the doctor ‘what have I done here”… he said ‘Stevie you’ve broken your hand’.

After getting back out there with the broken hand, Stevie and Baker got into it again.

“I just swung the biggest elbow… I think I got a two or three week suspension so it worked out perfectly!”

It was an ugly rivalry on the field, but since those days the two have broken bread and repaired their off-field relationship.

“We actually have [had a beer since] and he’s not a bad bloke, I actually said I hated him on the field but he’s sort of one of those guys you’d love to have on your team.”

FULL CHAT WITH STEVIE J:

Stevie also spoke through his Grand Final moments with Joey Montagna, his current living arrangement with Billy Brownless, and the Grand Final on Saturday.

CHECK OUT OUR YOUTUBE:

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY: