Stevie Nicks Has Released A Brand New Single And She's Got Some Pretty Famous Friends To Help Her Out

Two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks has just released a brand new single, her first in 6 years!

The new song Show Them The Way, was written by Nicks and producer Greg Kurstin and includes Dave Grohl on drums, Dave Stewart on guitar and the film clip was made by director, Cameron Crowe.

The star studded new song Show Them The Way by Nicks will have all proceeds from the new to song to the music industry support charity Musicares.

Talking about the new song, Stevie Nicks says; "I hope that this song and its words will be seen as a prayer ~ a prayer for our country ~ a prayer for our world."



In addition to the new single, Stevie Nicks has just released the live music video for Rhiannon ahead of the release of her concert film, Steve Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert, scheduled for release October 21 and 25.

