Stewart Loewe Remembers His Great Mate Danny Frawley On The Friday Huddle

St Kilda legend Stewart Loewe joined the Friday Huddle as our 'Cult Hero of the Week' ahead of the Saint's semi-final tonight.

After speaking to the boys about his decorated career & his thoughts on the current St Kilda side, he reflected on the life of his best mate Danny Frawley.

Loewe spoke about his fondest memories of Spud & the disbelief of his passing.

LISTEN HERE:

Loewe also discussed playing alongside Plugga, his Brownlow roughie & his thoughts on St Kilda's chances against the Tigers!

Catch the full chat with 'Buckets' here: