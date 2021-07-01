Stockton Beach Receives A $20 Million Makeover To Help Stop Erosions

A long running survey has found the best offshore sand to help replenish the sand at Stockton beach.

With a lack of sand coming into Stockton Beach and an increase in waves moving sand north, Stockton Beach is suffering erosions.

Repairs For Stockton Beach Are Underway:

This is because the Newcastle Harbour navigational channel blocks new sand coming from Nobbys beach into Stockton beach.

The new scheme is estimated to cost over $20 million and Deputy Premier John Barilaro is offering to help the council pay for it.

@JohnBarilaroMP Twitter Post

Newcastle Member of Parliament Tim Crakanthorp said,

“The deputy premier offered up the finance and resources to help push this along. I hope that means not just the… initial spray under the beach, but ongoing maintenance and up keep”.

For the first time in New South Wales, the Newcastle council will need to apply for an offshore mining license to dredge up new sand.

