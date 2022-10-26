Stoinis Calls Optus Stadium Best In World & Haddin Is Having None Of It

Marcus Stoinis was at a high after his record-breaking knock saw Australia overcome Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup.

Stoinis' innings of 59 from 18 led the Aussies to turn a 3-89 score after 12.2 overs to successfully chase down the 158 target.

The Perth native earned the fastest T20 international half-century by an Australian in the process.

Though his comments of labelling Optus Stadium the "best in the world" didn't sit right with Willow Talk co-host Brad Haddin.

"I think Marcus Stoinis got caught up in the emotion of the game."

