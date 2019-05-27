Stolen Car Found On Fire On The M1 At Ormeau

Police investigations continues

27 May 2019

Article heading image for Stolen Car Found On Fire On The M1 At Ormeau

Police are on the job after a stolen car was found on fire on the M1 overnight.

The vehicle was found ablaze on the northbound side of the motorway near Exit 45 at Ormeau around 2:45am.

One fire crew managed to bring the flames under control a short time later.

 

Police confirmed the vehicle was listed as stolen.

Meantime, fire investigators will likely head to the scene of a massive shed fire at Mt Tamborine shortly after midnight.

A spokesperson said fire fighters managed to stop the blaze from spreading to a nearby home, and had contained the flames by 1am.

 

 

 

 

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs