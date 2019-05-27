Stolen Car Found On Fire On The M1 At Ormeau

Police are on the job after a stolen car was found on fire on the M1 overnight.

The vehicle was found ablaze on the northbound side of the motorway near Exit 45 at Ormeau around 2:45am.

One fire crew managed to bring the flames under control a short time later.

Police confirmed the vehicle was listed as stolen.

Meantime, fire investigators will likely head to the scene of a massive shed fire at Mt Tamborine shortly after midnight.

A spokesperson said fire fighters managed to stop the blaze from spreading to a nearby home, and had contained the flames by 1am.