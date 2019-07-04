Stolen Change Machine: Police Need Your Help to Locate

A change machine has been stolen from a local business and police are asking for the public’s help to locate it.

On July 1, around 1.45am, offender(s) have allegedly forced entry to a local business on Ruthven Street, Kearneys Spring.

The offender(s) have taken the change machine that was bolted to the wall of the business.

If you have knowledge of the whereabouts of the change machine, please contact police:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1901263566