Stolen Harley Davidson

Police are seeking information into a break and enter offence at Hanwood where a distinctive Harley Davidson Motorcycle was stolen between 13th September and 16th September 2020. Attached is a photo of the stolen motorcycle.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages. Reference New South Wales Police Case E76598774.