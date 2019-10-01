Stolen High Gold Concentrate Discovered

The Gold Stealing Detection Unit has arrested and charged a 48-year-old Willamstown man as a result of an ongoing investigation since March 2018.

The man was arrested and charged by detectives from the Gold Stealing Detection Unit in relation to a proactive investigation into illegal gold activity within the Kalgoorlie area. During the search warrant it is alleged detectives located and seized 598 kilograms of suspected ore material contained in 20 buckets. Analysis of the ore revealed it contained a high grade gold

concentrate indicating the ore has come for a commercial gold mine.

At the time of the ore seizure, the gold concentrate it contained had a gold value of approximately

$30,000. At today’s gold price it is worth approximately $37,500.





