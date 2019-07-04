STOLEN VEHICLE: Can You Help Police Identify This Man?

Police are hoping the public can help them identify the man pictured who has been linked to petrol drive offs.

Around 11.46am on June 5, a stolen silver Kia Rio hatchback, with registration number 612YAL reversed into a fuel station on John Street, Rosewood.

Police believe the pictured man may be able to assist with investigations

A man has exited the passenger side and pumped fuel into the vehicle before leaving without paying.

Witnesses describe his as Caucasian, approximately 18-years-old, slim build, 160cm tall and wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap.

The vehicle is linked to two other petrol drive-offs and another break and enter.

If you have information that could assist with this investigation, contact police:  

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1901142543

 

