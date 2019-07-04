STOLEN VEHICLE: Can You Help Police Identify This Man?

Police are hoping the public can help them identify the man pictured who has been linked to petrol drive offs.
Around 11.46am on June 5, a stolen silver Kia Rio hatchback, with registration number 612YAL reversed into a fuel station on John Street, Rosewood.
A man has exited the passenger side and pumped fuel into the vehicle before leaving without paying.
Witnesses describe his as Caucasian, approximately 18-years-old, slim build, 160cm tall and wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap.
The vehicle is linked to two other petrol drive-offs and another break and enter.
If you have information that could assist with this investigation, contact police:
POLICELINK: 131.444
ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day
QUOTE REF #: QP1901142543
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!