Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Car At Nambucca Heads

An investigation has commenced after a police vehicle was rammed by a stolen car at Nambucca Heads last night.

About 7.30pm on Tuesday, three fully marked police cars were patrolling the Nambucca Railway Station, when a suspected stolen Subaru WRX entered the carpark.

Police have followed the car for a short distance when the Subaru stopped. As the officers walked towards the Subaru, the driver reversed the car forcing the police to take evasive action.

An officer attached to the Dog Unit, returned to his car and attempted to follow the Subaru. The driver accelerated towards the police car ramming the driver’s side door.

The Subaru was able to accelerate out of the carpark and the other police attempted to follow; however, lost sight of it.

The officer suffered only minor injuries and the police dogs were uninjured.

Police are now searching for the driver of the car. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180 cm tall, thin build. He is driving a grey coloured Subaru WRX with New South Wales registration DCZ 14M.

Investigations are continuing