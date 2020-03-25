Stone The Crows. The Brownes Milko Is Making A Comeback

The humble milkman is making a comeback in Perth, announced so by Brownes Dairy today in their effort to combat the crazy times in which we live at the moment.

As the post suggests, it's just a trial and it's got to follow the strict distancing procedures we have in place at the minute, but hey, we love the idea Brownes!

At this stage, it's only limited to a few suburbs in Perth, but if those suburbs get on board then who knows, it may go Perth wide.

The last time Elissa Macneall and @dantheinternut got to record an episode of Sandgroper City, the Podcast that's all about Perth, they talked about what Perth would be like in a lockdown. How'd they go?