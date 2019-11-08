Stop Everything! Cowch Dessert Cocktail Bar Have Just Released A Limited Edition Cereal Dessert Menu!

Do you remember bugging your Mum at the grocery store for that extra special box of cereal that you'd make a point of finishing almost as soon as you got home?? (Cough... froot loops... cough).

Well Cowch Dessert Cocktail Bar have taken that excitement and timesed it by 100, releasing a limited edition Cereal Dessert menu with ALL of your childhood favourites!

Featuring the real M.V.P's like Coco Pops, Froot loops and Crunchy Nut, the team at couch dessert have taken these glorious breakfast treats and created a drool-worthy menu featuring shakes, Crunchy Nut waffle sandwiches, Coco Pops Pancake Stacks and Froot Loops Sundaes PACKED with fairy floss!

As if the food wasn't reason enough to ditch your Vegemite toast, the dessert geniuses have also created an undeniably sweet cocktail menu with our fave cereals and added a cheeky adult twist.

Given the menu is limited edition, I suggest you head on over to Cowch Dessert Cocktail Bar this weekend for a refreshing dip into a bowl of nostalgia that would make even Willy Wonka blush.

See you there!!

