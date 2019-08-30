Stop Your Searching... Here's Just 5 Of The Best Steak Meals Just In Time For Father's Day

It's Father's Day on Sunday and you're probably just one of the thousands of people in #Perth still trying to figure out what to get dear old Dad for Father's Day.

If your Dad is anything like the Dads we surveyed in the office, he probably loves a good feed of meat, so we did some searching around and found 5 of the best places to take your old man out for a Father's Day meal for the ages.

1. Hunter And Barrel

This place is brand new and off the chart. Not only do they specialise in all cuts of meat, they're becoming famous for their "feast boards", share plates of slow-cooked meats prepared with a variety of curing and dry-ageing techniques, and cooked over the signature charcoal.

Once you're done feasting with Dad, you can sit down at the two storey back bar and sample the various wines, whiskeys and bourbons... Dad will bloody love it!

Hunter And Barrel

Raine Square, Perth



2. The Meat & Wine Co.

Meat and Wine Co. is famous across the country for bloody delicious cuts of meat... and the Perth offering is no different.

What's more, they're located in the old Palace Hotel in St George's Terrace, so the room is entrenched with history.

This Father's Day, they're offering special "Dad" steak cuts... yes bloody please!

The Meat & Wine Co.

108 St Georges Terrace, Perth



3. Squires Loft

If you've ever ventured through Subiaco Village at lunch time, you would have smelled that smell. That's Squires Loft churning out delightful steak after steak.

They actually call themselves the steak specialists, that's how confident they are... and we like that!

Squires Loft

531 Hay Street, Subiaco



4. Ribs & Burgers

The name says it all, right? Plus, this Instagram post...

Right there in William Street, if your Dad's into his ribs or burgers, as the name suggests, then he's in for a Father's Day treat!

Ribs & Burgers

Shop 24, 140 William Street, Perth



5. Lapa Brazilian, Subiaco and Freo

Two words...

Endless feast

Not even joking! 16 cuts of meat that come around until you literally can not fit another thing in.

Lapa Brazilian

Subiaco & Fremantle

If burgers are more your Dad's thing, we've called out a few we reckon Dad will bloody love.

Bump In Burgers

If your Dad's a bit of a rock star and you live north of the river, definitely check out Bump In Burger in Woodvale. Not only do their burgers completely rock, but so do their names for said burgers... think Eddie Cheddar, Jack Sabbath and Stairway To Chicken... genius!!! in fact, they're doing a Father's Day special... 4 x Jack Sabbaths (cheese burgers), a tray of fries and a tray of Mozzarella sticks... all for $50. Dine in or take away.

Bump In Burger

Shop 4, Woodvale Boulevard Shopping Centre





Brooklyn Lounge

They do this thing called the King Kong that just has to be seen to be believed. Just look at this thing. The question is, can Dad take it on?

Brooklyn Lounge

22 St Quentin Avenue, Claremont

Meet And Bun

Shake Shack is HUGE in the US of A and this place is pretty much the closest thing you'll get to that here in Perth.

The best thing is that Meet And Bun is located in three convenient places here in Perth...

Meet And Bun

Perth, Mt Lawley and Fremantle

Hood Burger

This place comes highly recommended and we can see why... check out this bad boy.

Hood Burger

Inglewood and Northbridge



To all the Dads in Perth... have a great Father's Day.

Written by: @dantheinternut