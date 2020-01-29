Storm & Tigers' New Player Loan System The "Way Of The Future"

MG has described a new player loan agreement between the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers as the "way of the future".

Triple M NRL's James Hooper first reported the "unique" proposal which, if ratified by the NRL, would be the first of its kind in the NRL era.

On The Rush Hour with MG, the former Panther likened the move to an "advanced apprenticeship" that would reduce the number of players on the periphery of first grade.

But wait, there's yet another new policy that MG's been heaping praise on.

NSWRL yesterday announced that they would be introducing stricter rules around concussion, including an 18th man concussion substitute and a mandatory stand-down period for players affected.

