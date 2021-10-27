Storms Lash Melbourne’s South-West Overnight With More To Come

A massive storm lashed Geelong Thursday morning before moving over the Bass Strait with Melbourne just copping a sprinkling on the edge.

However, there is more to come, with a severe weather warning issued for damaging winds with gusts up to 120 kmph with afternoon storms.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Mark Anolak warns no corner of the state will be untouched.

"Through the overnight period, Thursday night into Friday, particularly for the north-east ranges and northern parts of the state, and even the eastern parts of the state in the early hours of Friday morning"

Mr Anolak did however say that conditions should calm down ahead of greater travel freedoms for the weekend.

"Conditions will start to ease," he confirmed.

"So, showers and winds will ease back through the weekend, giving us a mostly fine start to the early part of next week". - Mark Anolak

Meantime, asthma sufferers are being warned symptoms could be triggered today by high pollen counts and the stormy conditions.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Doctor Angie Bone cautions that Melbourne's warning level for thunderstorm asthma is moderate.

"It’s a really good thing to just be prepared throughout this kind of stormy season by making sure that you've got your asthma and your hayfever under control, and that you've always got your puffer with you" - Dr Angie Bone

Melbourne's grass pollen forecast for Thursday is high.

