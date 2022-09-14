Strahan And Sheffield Win Gold And Silver In Aussie Tourism Awards

The state's North-West and West have once again given Tassie's tourism a further boost taking out prizes at Australia’s Top Tourism Awards.

Strahan won gold in the Tiny Tourist Town category, while Sheffield took out the silver in the Small Town section.

The tiny town category plugs little gems with a population under 1500 that boast amazing visitor experiences.

ATIC Chair Evan Hall said the awards "showcase the value of tourism to the towns and communities across Australia and celebrate the diversity and outstanding regional destinations from all over the country".

Mr Hall said Strahan on Tasmania’s west coast delivers world heritage listed wonders.

“Pristine waterways and cool-temperate rainforest flank this delightful former port,” he said.

Mudgee in the NSW Tablelands took out the major gong of Top Tourism Town for the second year in a row, while Exmouth in Western Australia won silver in the Small Tourism Town category.

The Awards for Best Tiny, Small, Top Tourism Towns & Top Tour Guide were hosted in Canberra on Tuesday 13th September.

