Stranded Dolphin Puts On A Show For Bewildered Locals

A stranded dolphin has put on a show for bewildered locals at a river outlet in Adelaide’s west.

The dolphin was discovered at the River Torrens outlet at West Beach this morning and has been attracting people eager to get a glimpse ever since.

According to locals, the mammal appears to be treating them to a display of “tricks” and video footage backs it up.

The Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment said it’s likely the dolphin followed a school of fish into the shallow waters, becoming stuck when the tide changes.

People are advised not to approach the animal.

SA National Parks and Wildlife Service have been called and are working on getting the animal back out to sea.

