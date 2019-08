Police are seeking assistance from the local community as a pair of lambs were stolen from a property in Strathmerton over the weekend.

Investigators believe the thieves entered the estate via Old Coach Road in a vehicle before leaving with the lambs.

The stolen lambs can fetch up to $220 each. That's an expensive lamb!

Anyone with assistance is being urged to submit a confidential report to Crime Stoppers or call them 1800 333 000.