Streaming Giant Stan Set To Become The Home Of Australian Rugby In 2021

Big news for Rugby fans!

Nine have teamed up with Stan to bring us live streaming in 2021 through a partnership with Rugby Australia! This means all Rugby games will go through Stan, making it the official home of Rugby.

The partnership will combine Stan's impressive service with channel Nine to bring live Rugby to Australians all over the country.

The partnership with Super Rugby, The Rugby Championship and Super W is set to kick off in 2021 and will include a massive list of games including the Bledisloe Cup, Shute Shield, Wallaroos games, Hospital Cup, Mitre 10 & Currie Cup and SANZAAR Union home games, all coming to you ad-free on Stan.

But it isn't just live streaming coming to Stan, with a substantial library full of past games available to rewatch.

Nine will also be streaming the Wallabies Test Matches played in New Zealand and Australia along with a handful of Super Rugby matches.

Rugby Australian Interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke said Australian Rugby fans will have greater access to games completely free of ads.

“Rugby Australia is very excited about our new partnership with Nine Entertainment Co. and what’s in store for our great game over the next three years and beyond. Rugby has found its new home on Stan and the Nine Network, with broad reach on free-to-air as well as ad-free, extensive access on the Stan platform... The fantasy has become a reality for the Australian Rugby community. This is a landmark deal that includes everything in the showbag, and it gives more Australians more access to more Rugby than ever before. Australian Rugby is transforming with an exciting future ahead, and this innovative deal enables us to fast-track that growth from the bottom-up." - Rob Clarke

Mr Clarke added that Nine & Stan will be shining the light on women's rugby in an attempt to encourage more women to hit the fields.

“Nine and Stan have also made a commitment to our women’s game, both at a domestic and international level. Rugby Australia is passionate about the growth of the women’s game in Australia and we look forward to working closely with them to showcase our competitions and talented players as well as encouraging more women and girls to pick up a Rugby ball,” - Rob Clarke

Live streaming sort will be kicking off on Stan in 2021, an offical date is yet to come, so keep an eye on this space!

