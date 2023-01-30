Streaming Services Will Soon Be Required To Host More Australian Content

The Australian federal Government have put forward a policy which would require streaming platforms to provide a certain number of Australian made television shows and movies.

Streaming giants including Netflix, Amazon, Disney and more will soon be required to financially support the production of Australian content under a new policy presented by the Federal Government.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said popular streaming services have a clear lack of Australian content available for Australian viewing.

"I want to get back to the days when you're in your own home, you can see your own stories, from your own country," he said.

"The percentages of what we're seeing with Australian content are way down on what was traditionally expected on free-to-air."

The new policy, if passed, is part of the government’s National Cultural Policy and will likely come into effect by July of 2024.

The policy includes around $300 million worth of new proposals which are set to be revealed on Wednesday.

