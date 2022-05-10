Street-Based Sex Work Legalised In Victoria From Today

Sex workers will be given the green light to operate on the streets of Victoria under new laws designed to keep industry workers safe.

The new rules will see street-based sex work legalised with the exception of only a few specific circumstances.

According to the government, the new laws will encourage sex workers to seek out support and report crimes made against them.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Workplace Safety Minister Ingrid Stitt said that the new laws will ensure the safety of all workers.

"With a dedicated Sex Work Safety Team within WorkSafe, we'll make sure sex work is regulated appropriately, with the best guidance and procedures in place to keep workers safe," she said.

A number of changes have been made to the Sex Work Decriminalisation Act 2021 including banning organisations and people from denying service to certain people based on their profession as a sex worker.

A number of limitations have also been added to the legislation barring sex workers from operating near schools, places of worship and care services between the hours of 6AM and 7PM and public holidays.

More changes are set to be made to the legislation by the end of 2023 which will see sex work licensing removed.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.