Strike Action To Impact Busiest Aussie Airports Over Christmas Period

Aussie travellers could find themselves caught up in more airport chaos as airport fire and rescue workers threaten strike action over the busy Christmas period.

Airport fire and rescue workers are expected to walk off the job over the Christmas and New Year break if calls for better wages and working conditions are not answered.

The workers are pushing for a 15 percent pay rise over a period of three years along with better safety conditions.

If the strike goes ahead, it is likely to impact major airports including Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney with the possibility of other airports becoming involved.

The strike action is part of an ongoing employment dispute which has pushed airport fire and rescue workers to take action.

Threats of a strike follows ongoing chaos at some of the country’s major airports including security breaches at Melbourne and Adelaide airports only last week.

