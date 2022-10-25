Strip Off For Skin Cancer With Spencer Tunick

US contemporary artist Spencer Tunick is returning to Australia in November for his next mass nude installation at a Sydney beach.

Tunick's upcoming installation has been commissioned by the charity Skin Check Champions to raise awareness of skin cancer and coincides with National Skin Cancer Action Week.

The charity, which advocates for early detection of skin cancer, wanted to do “something big to shake everyone up,” concerned that Aussies had grown complacent after years spent in lockdown.

“I saw what [Tunick] did last time he was down in Sydney, and it was just massive, front cover of all the newspapers,” Scott Maggs, founder of Skin Check Champions told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“If we’re promoting skin health and encouraging Aussies to be proud of their skin and take charge of skin cancer and early detection ... it doesn’t get much bigger than Spencer Tunick. So, I just called him.” - Scott Maggs

One of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, two in three Australians are diagnosed by the age of 70.

Tunick, who has received global attention for his installations, is aiming for 2500 volunteers to represent the number of people whose lives are claimed by skin cancer each year.

Tunick said he hoped “people who have lived with the scars of the removal of skin cancer and melanoma feel comfortable enough to come out and show their scars”.

The artist is yet to reveal the exact location for his fourth Australian project which will take place on Saturday 26 November.

