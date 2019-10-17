Strong Winds Cause Flight Cancellations At Sydney Airport

Passengers travelling from Sydney and Melbourne are facing delays after strong winds have caused for multiple flight cancellations.

At 2pm, Air traffic controllers closed two of the airport’s three runways, leaving one left in operation.

At least 20 flights from Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar have been cancelled.

The delays are expected to impact arrivals more than departures.

If travelling this afternoon, it is recommended you call your airline before arriving at the airport.

Stay tuned for further updates.