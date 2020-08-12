Stuart Dew Explains The Late Izak Rankine Missed Set Shot

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew joined the Hot Breakfast this morning and explained Izak Rankine’s late set shot that fell short for no score in the draw against Essendon.

“He knew the time, the thought process and he regularly kicks those ones anyway,” Dew said.

“So the thought process was get it as close to the line, if you go back and have a look… Wittsy (Jarrod Witts) and Daysy (Sam Day) were set up ready to have their momentum going towards the goal rather than how they’d normally set up.

“But just going for that extra distance pulled it and put it on top of their heads a little bit too far out… I guess we took the loss out of it.

“And obviously trying to get it as close to the line as possible, the talls were set up for it, just the execution was a little bit off.”

Stuart Dew also discussed the draw with Essendon more broadly, Ben King’s exciting talent and Matt Rowell’s notebook.

