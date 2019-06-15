Stuart Dew Says Gold Coast Are Trying To Lure Jarryd Roughead

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew says his club are trying to lure Jarryd Roughead up north.

“As far as back as last year, probably we were looking at bringing I guess some premiership experience from a playing list point of view,” Dew said.

“Obviously Roughy was keen to stay.

“Our theory… is get good people into your footy club.

Dew said it would probably be an off-field role if they can get Roughead up to Carrara.

“If the conversation progresses any more, that’s what it would be.”

Roughead is a Hawthorn legend, having played 281 games, won four flags and captained the club.

He was famously dropped tot he VFL after round 7 this year and has not been able to break his way back into the seniors.

