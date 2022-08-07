Stuart Suspension Calls Blasted

Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin crew have all slammed calls to suspend Raiders coach Ricky Stuart for the remainder of the season.

Following the Raiders' loss to the Panthers on Saturday night, Stuart stunned the NRL world when he labelled Penrith's Jaeman Salmon a "weak-gutted dog” due to an on-field incident in the game.

Stuart on Sunday morning apologised for those remarks, clarifying his frustrations date back to a family matter.

"You can't just rub him out for the remainder of the season. If he had doubled down on his point today, and come and out said he stands by it... family was involved, you can understand why," Graham told Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

