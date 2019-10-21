Stuck For A Place To Do Your Melbourne Cup Thing? There's This

Melbourne Cup is only but two weeks away, so if you're still scratching around for ways to watch the big race, we've done some research.

Here's just some suggestions on what to do on the big day, Tuesday 5th November.

All In At Ascot

Ascot is the only place in Perth you can enjoy Melbourne Cup day alongside live horse racing.



This year, Ascot has the brand new Trackside Club, the best place in Perth to kick your heels up and party the day away. It will have a distinct 80s vibe, with fist-pumping tunes, arcade games, 80s throwbacks and fashion. It will be located in the Leger Lawn Marquee and extend along the deck and trackside lawn so guests can enjoy front-row racing action.



If you want something a little more upscale, there are still tickets available to The Treasury, a premium marquee luncheon function. Or you can book into the fine-dining Flying Colours Restaurant or delicious buffet dining in The Terrace Restaurant.



A General Admission ticket will get you in to experience all the buzz and atmosphere of Melbourne Cup day, with plenty of food trucks, heaps of dining options, pup-up bars and live entertainment.



There’s plenty of venues to explore, including the new Byron Bay Beer Garden, Kirin Pavilion Bar & Deck, Gin Parlour, Mumm Chandelier Bar, Stone Motherless Bar, EqWine Bar and the new Ice Creamery.



For more info visit perthracing.com.au



Pretty In Pink At The Pan Pacific, Perth

Bar Uma, located inside the Pan Pacific, is hosting a Pretty In Pink Cup Extravaganza. Literally a High Tea set in a gorgeous garden party!

There are bottomless sweet and savoury delights, with Ferngrove wines, house cocktails and Moet & Chandon Champagne on offer via different packages.

Details right here





Don't Miss Out At Miss Chow's

It's all on at Miss Chow's in South Perth. Sit back and enjoy the races on the big screen with a three course meal and a glass of French Champagne or cocktail on arrival.



The three course meal will feature some of Miss Chow’s signature dishes including Salt & Pepper Silken Tofu, a Chefs Selection of Dumplings and Drunken Chicken, just to mention a few.

Details here





Opulence At Optus Stadium

There's nothing quite like watching the big race on WA's biggest screens. From what we've read, the Optus Stadium Sports Lounge will be decked out with all sorts of fun stuff, including DJ's, a giant ball pit and selfie photo backdrops to capture each and every moment of your arvo ;)

Details here





Bring It Home At The Bar Patrón Pop Up At Rockpool Bar & Grill

Crown's Rockpool Bar and Grill are putting up a pop-up called Bar Patrón, which will be serving deluxe Mexican eats and drinks for the big race.

Details





Wherever you choose to celebrate the big day, make sure to do so in style and most importantly, stay safe.