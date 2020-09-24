Student Artwork To Be On Display At BRAG This Month

Iluka Visions 2020, the South West's leading art exhibition for high school students, is on again at Bunbury Regional Art Gallery.

Iluka Visions 2020 will open at the Gallery on September 26, showcasing a selection of unique artworks from students. Now in its 29th year, Iluka Visions is an annual exhibition celebrating creativity and providing South West students the highest standard of arts industry experience.

This year, 20 schools entered with 650 entries received and 87 artworks chosen by a judging panel for the exhibition.

BRAG Education Officer Amber Norrish said the exhibition was a fantastic opportunity for both schools and students to get experience in the arts industry.

“Iluka Visions is an invaluable and inspiring experience and an opportunity to explore possible career paths in the arts industry,” Miss Norrish said.

“We receive impressive artworks every year and this year is no exception – we have been blown away by the entries and the exhibition is going to be incredible.”

Exhibition artworks will be considered for several awards, while senior students can apply for a prestigious internship position at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Art through the project.

An Awards Night will be held on 16 October from 6pm to 8pm with a fantastic line up of music and light refreshments provided. All are welcome to attend this event.

The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, 26 September and continues until 15 November.

Bunbury Regional Art Gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm and entry is free.

