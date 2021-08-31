Student Boarders First To Trial Home Quarantine In QLD

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced QLD boarding school students will participate in a home quarantine trial.

Students from regional hotspot areas will be allowed to comeback and quarantine at home with their families before just in time for the September school holidays.

The news comes as QLD reaches day 24 with no new cases in the community.

The Premier announced to parliament today that 51 percent of the state had now had their first vaccination and zero new locally acquired cases of more 11,000 tests.

The news of home quarantine trials is a major backflip on previous statements made by the premier with Palaszczuk saying the state would not be considering home quarantine due to the tight border restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

The news also follows the premier's decision to put a two-week hold on anyone relocating or returning from hotspot regions due to the immense pressure on the state's hotel quarantine system.

The premier said they would be closely watching the current SA trials while also keeping a close eye on trial families through the use of an app.

“We will use technology that will help in the supervision and care of these families, and we’ll also closely monitor trials that are currently being conducted in South Australia,” she said.

The QLD government has also been in hot water over the decision to allow close to 100 NRL families and officials across the border from Sydney on Monday while other residents are still barred from crossing state lines.

