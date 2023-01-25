Students Across New South Wales To Have Access To Free Period Products

New South Wales students are set to return to school with access to free pads, tampons and period underwear.

The New South Wales government today announced that at 4,600 pad, tampon and underwear dispensers have been installed across public schools throughout the state.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told 9NEWS that young women should have the same access to education without being impeded by a lack of access to sanitary products.

"Getting your period should not be a barrier to education," she said.

"I want our young women to feel comfortable in knowing they have access to free sanitary products when they need, in their school.

"Evidence shows that providing sanitary items has a very positive impact on educational engagement and attainment, so we know this program is going to make a huge difference for our students' education."

As well as access to sanitary products, students at a number of schools will also be eligible for the Periods, Pain and Endometriosis Program.

The program, which is co-funded by the state and federal government and created by the Pelvic Pain Association, will educate both schools and parents on the difficulties of endometriosis and a number of strategies to help women and girls deal with their changing bodies.

