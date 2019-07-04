Students Earn Leadership Training from Broncos

More than 50 Western Downs high school students and teachers are preparing to leave for Brisbane for the 2019 Arrow Broncos Emerging Leaders Camp.

The students will have three days of educational activities and personal development, including sessions led by the same trainers who motivate the Brisbane Broncos NRL and NRLW teams.

Arrow Energy Vice President External Relations and Tenure Management Leisa Elder said the camp was designed to give Years 7 to 9 students the self-belief to reach their full potential in life.

“We want students to understand the strength of their inner character and understand that motivation and education can carry them where they desire,” Ms Elder said.

“The Brisbane Broncos are excellent at conveying these messages because they relate so well to high school children, who see them as role models.

“The inaugural Arrow Broncos Emerging Leaders Camp last year was a huge success and we have decided to repeat it for more students this year.”

Broncos’ CEO Paul White said the players and support staff were looking forward to welcoming the students.

“The Broncos have such a strong supporter base in the Western Downs, as evidenced by our regional fan day with Arrow every year, so it’s a privilege to be able to put something back into the community,” he said.

“The kids in the group that came through last year were just so enthusiastic to be involved and absorbed everything our guys said.

“Our players love the interaction and get a kick out of helping these kids to build their leadership qualities.

“The whole Broncos family is looking forward to hosting these Western Downs students.”

The camp’s highlights include:

 visiting the NASA: A human adventure exhibition at the Queensland Museum

 touring the State Library of Queensland

 a tour of Suncorp Stadium

 watching the Brisbane Broncos v Bulldogs NRL game, including participating in the pre-game Ambassador Line, where they be the last supporters the players see as they run onto the field for the warm up

 participating in a Broncos leadership development session presented by players and game legends.

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!