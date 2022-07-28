Students Left Without School As Colmont In Kilmore Is Placed Into Administration

Parents have as little as two days to find a new school for their children following the sudden closure of Colmont School in Kilmore which has been placed into administration.

Families were told in a meeting last night that classes would stop operating for students in years three to 10 from Friday.

Meanwhile, administrators said they would do their best to keep year 11 and 12 students at the school for as long as possible, with when exactly they too will need to find a new school unknown.

The school struggled with enrolments during the pandemic and ran out of money despite $2 million in support through JobKeeper funds in 2020 from the federal government.

Families were notified of the school’s closure by email yesterday from the Victorian Registration and Qualifications Authority.

It is also understood teachers and staff too found out about the decision yesterday.

Colmont’s board has appointed Vince and Associates as administrators who are now responsible for operations.

“The administrators will decide about how long the school and school boarding premises will continue to operate. When they have made this decision, they will tell you.”

“We understand that this will be unexpected and distressing news for your family.

“If the school closes, you will need to choose an alternative school for your child and enrol your child at that school.

“Your child is able to attend their designated neighbourhood government school (local school) or another government school of their choice, provided that school has sufficient space to accommodate them.”

Year 12 students at the school study International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP) course which is only offered in limited schools across the state.

Students wishing to continue studying IBDP will need to consider travelling into Melbourne’s inner northern suburbs.

