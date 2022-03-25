Students Strike On The Steps Of Parliament For Climate Action

Young climate activists around the world will return to the streets on Friday for this year’s worldwide youth climate strike.

Powered by a global pandemic, disastrous climate events and party politics, Australia's generation Z, or those born after 1996, are driving the call for change.

Today, hundreds of students are taking their fight for climate action directly to Scott Morrison's doorstep.

Expected to gather outside Kirribilli House from midday, the goal of the strike is to put pressure on the government, to take forceful action to limit global warming.

This year’s theme is #PeopleNotProfit with Aussie students responding to the recent flooding crisis.

Student rally organiser, Natasha Ahbayawickrama said young Australians are not only worried about what tomorrow looks like.

"Students should not be anxious about their futures, we are worried about our present and our futures"

“We are here to stand in solidarity with Lismore flood survivors because the government is not doing anywhere near enough," she said, "And they are continuing to fund coal and gas knowing the disastrous climate impacts that are coming from it".

Environmental injustice continues to be a major issue around the world.

More to come.

