Students To Return Two RAT's A Week To Attend School

The NSW Government have revealed new plans to slow the spread of Covid through schools which will see students taking home free-of-charge rapid antigen tests.

With term one set to begin in a few weeks, the state government have revealed a plan that will require students to return two negative rapid antigen tests per week.

Students who return a negative test will be allowed to continue attended school while those who return positive tests will be forced to self-isolate for a week.

In order to fulfil two tests a week per student, NSW have brought in 1.2 million RAT kits to distribute to students with 24 million required to supply enough for every student for 10 weeks.

With students will given the greenlight to go back to school, NSW principals have been informed that high-risk excursions can also go ahead as long as they have implemented a Covid-safe plan.

The new plans for school attendance come as the state records 29,830 new Covid infections and another 36 Covid related deaths.

Despite health officials’ hopes that Covid case numbers have peaked, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the death toll is expected to continue rising.

