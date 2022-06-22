Study Reveals Women More Likely To Suffer From Long COVID Than Men

Women are more likely to suffer from long-Covid than men according to a recent study.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Medical Research and Opinion on Tuesday, the study revealed that women were 22 per cent more likely to develop lingering symptoms after contracting Covid.

Symptoms including fatigue; ear, nose and throat issues; as well as mood disorders like depression, as well as respiratory and neurological symptoms, skin issues, gastrointestinal concerns and rheumatic disorders.

While men with long Covid were found to have endocrine disorders, including diabetes and kidney issues.

“Females mount more rapid and robust innate and adaptive immune responses, which can protect them from initial infection and severity,” Shirley Sylvester, senior medical director for women’s health at Johnson & Johnson and her colleagues wrote.

“However, this same difference can render females more vulnerable to prolonged autoimmune-related diseases,” Dr Sylvester said.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 5 ,770

,770 Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 259 / 9

Northern Territory

New cases: 248

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,085

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 85 / 1x`

Queensland

New cases: 4,802

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 497 / 7

New South Wales

New cases: 9,472

Covid-related deaths: 26

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,499 / 51

Victoria

New cases: 7,769

Covid-related deaths: 24

Hospital and ICU admissions: 402 / 29

South Australia

New cases: 2,686

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 223 / 7

Tasmania

New cases: 1,157

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 45 / 3

New Zealand

New cases: 5,499

Covid-related deaths: 18

Hospital and ICU admissions: 334 / 4

