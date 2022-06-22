Study Reveals Women More Likely To Suffer From Long COVID Than Men
Covid Tracker: June 22
Women are more likely to suffer from long-Covid than men according to a recent study.
Published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Medical Research and Opinion on Tuesday, the study revealed that women were 22 per cent more likely to develop lingering symptoms after contracting Covid.
Symptoms including fatigue; ear, nose and throat issues; as well as mood disorders like depression, as well as respiratory and neurological symptoms, skin issues, gastrointestinal concerns and rheumatic disorders.
While men with long Covid were found to have endocrine disorders, including diabetes and kidney issues.
“Females mount more rapid and robust innate and adaptive immune responses, which can protect them from initial infection and severity,” Shirley Sylvester, senior medical director for women’s health at Johnson & Johnson and her colleagues wrote.
“However, this same difference can render females more vulnerable to prolonged autoimmune-related diseases,” Dr Sylvester said.
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: 5,770
- Covid-related deaths: 2
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 259 / 9
Northern Territory
- New cases: 248
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 1
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 1,085
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 85 / 1x`
Queensland
- New cases: 4,802
- Covid-related deaths: 6
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 497 / 7
New South Wales
- New cases: 9,472
- Covid-related deaths: 26
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,499 / 51
Victoria
- New cases: 7,769
- Covid-related deaths: 24
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 402 / 29
South Australia
- New cases: 2,686
- Covid-related deaths: 4
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 223 / 7
Tasmania
- New cases: 1,157
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 45 / 3
New Zealand
- New cases: 5,499
- Covid-related deaths: 18
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 334 / 4
