Stuff Carpool Karaoke, The Offspring Have Just Made Cockpit Karaoke

Article heading image for Stuff Carpool Karaoke, The Offspring Have Just Made Cockpit Karaoke

Image: The Offspring, YouTube

The Offspring have taken vehicle karaoke to a whole new level, literally.

Inspired by the popular TV segment, come series James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, punks The Offspring have shared a video of them singing along to their classic hit "Come Out And Play" in an aeroplane, with the band's frontman Dexter Holland driving the plane.

The clip is the start of a monthly series, simply titled Cockpit Karaoke, with the band sharing sky high singalongs every month. Episode one also includes 'Keep 'em separated guy' on backing vocals.

It's been a huge 12 months for The Offspring who are fresh off the release of their 10th studio album, Let The Bad Times Roll out now. 
Cassie Walker

28 July 2021

Cassie Walker

