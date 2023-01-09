Stunning New Swimming Spot To Open On Sydney Harbour

A new swimming hole is set to open at Barangaroo Cove in Sydney Harbour for the first time in 50 years.

The swimming hole was previously used by the Gadigal for fishing and has since been deemed unsafe for swimming due to pollution.

The NSW state government with the help of several Sydney residents, have restored the harbour on the west side of the Harbour Bridge making it now safe for swimming.

The announcement was made after the swimming spot underwent a series of tests to ensure the area is safe for swimming with the results of a shark net test still to come later this week.

The state government have also installed swimming nets, a shower and safety signs.

Cities Minister Rob Stokes told The Sydney Morning Herald a new and idyllic swimming spot for Sydneysiders is well overdue.

“Our city stopped building ocean and harbour pools more than half a century ago – it’s past time to provide more great, safe public places to swim,” he said.

The swimming hole is expected to open from next week.

