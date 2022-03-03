Sturt Man Performs Citizen's Arrest On Alleged Home Intruder

A Sturt man has completed a citizen’s arrest after finding an intruder in his home in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called out to a home on Carlow Street at around 3AM after the residents found a man rummaging through their belongings.

One of the occupants of the home then proceeded to execute a citizen’s arrest, holding the man until police arrived on scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

After searching through the man’s belongings, police found a driver’s licence allegedly stolen from a vehicle which was parked in the driveway of a Parson Street home.

Police charged the 18-year-old man from Dover Gardens with aggravated serious criminal trespass, illegal interference and theft.

The 18-year-old has since been denied bail and is set to face the Christies Beach Magistrate’s Court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.