Suaalii Camp Blasted For Tedesco Call

NRL greats Gorden Tallis and James Graham have blasted calls for the Roosters to part ways with star fullback James Tedesco to ensure young gun Joseph Suaalii stays put.

Eyebrows were raised on Sunday when Steve Nasteski, an advisor and mentor to Suaalii and his family, told the Sydney Morning Herald that the Roosters should look at moving Tedesco on.

“I admire everything that James Tedesco has done and is doing – this is not a knock on Teddy at all – but I think he has to leave the Roosters next year or Joseph will be gone,” Nasteski told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Those comments left both Tallis and Graham fuming during Triple M’s Sunday Sin Bin.

"What a fool for saying that... why would you say that publicly?" Graham said.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!