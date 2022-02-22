Suburban SA Footballer Jailed For Coward Punch

A suburban footballer is behind bars after pleading guilty to an on-field incident four years ago.

Mark Harrison from Christies Beach Football Club will be jailed for at least 11 month for intentionally causing harm to another player.

The incident occured on September 22, 2018, when Harrison was competing the Southern Football League B-Grade Grand Final.

The victim sustained a broken jaw, needing emergency surgery. On Monday, District Court Judge Paul Muscat said the actions of this player can only be described as "cowardly and completely unacceptable".

He was taken to the Flinders Medical Centre, requiring a titanium plate and screws to piece his jaw back together.

Harrison had previously been jailed 11 years ago for punching a man at a local pub, which was a breach of a good behaviour bond following another violent 'coward-punch' incident.

Judge Muscat ruled that allowing Harrison to serve a home detention sentence would not enforce any change.

Harrison was taken to the cells, with a non-parole period of 11 months and one week.

