Sudanese Community Next To Take On Culture Corner

Greater Shepparton City Council's popular multicultural initiative, Culture Corner, will light up the Maude Street Mall this Saturday, August 3.

Greater Shepparton's Sudanese community will take over the Mall from 10am-2pm and will showcase some of their traditional clothing, music, activities, food and drinks.

Greater Shepparton’s Sudanese community will also have henna and hair braiding available for the stylish and sample desserts for the hungry.

The aim of Culture Corner is to create a buzz and atmosphere within the Mall by highlighting Greater Shepparton’s diversity.

More than 14 per cent of Greater Shepparton’s residents identify as being born overseas, and Culture Corner is another example of Council’s dedication to the region’s multiculturalism.

“The people of Greater Shepparton come from all over the world, and we are proud to say that,” Council’s Multiculturalism Development Officer Mr Sarmed Yassin said.

“Culture Corner is about showcasing one particular culture at a time to everyone and anyone in Greater Shepparton.

“We want people from every culture to experience new things, get involved, celebrate our region’s diversity and have some fun with it.”

Culture Corner takes place in the Maude Street Mall on the first Saturday of every month and showcases the region’s numerous cultures.

Date: Saturday 3 August

Time: 10pm-2pm and every first Saturday of the month

Location: Maude Street Mall