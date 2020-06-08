Sugar Cane Safety with the Train Brain Song

Bundy local Warren Wrangell is now known for his songwriting prowess after creating a jingle to remind the community to beware of the cane trains crossing.

Telling Bundy to switch on 'Train Brain', the tune commissioned by Wilmar Sugar Australia gets stuck in your head to remember a serious message about avoiding any accidents in sugar cane growing regions.

Listen to the origin story below:

And watch the awesome animated video:

After joking he'd charge JB & Jules $10,000 for a jingle of their own, Warren has turned around a bit of magic for the show.

Hear it in its full glory now: