Summer Safety Warning Issued For Jet Ski Hoons

As summer holidays approach authorities have issued a stern warning to jet ski hoons.

Safety tops the list for Victorian Police and Maritime with 'Operation Rampstop', delivering vehicle, boat, and trailer checks to ensure safety standards are met, as well as plans to roll out drug testing sites at boat ramps across the state.

Maritime executive director Mark Hutchings confirmed eight dedicated boating safety officers will be patrolling the Murray River with four support staff.

“Our message to jet ski riders is clear – have fun but always keep safety top-of-mind when heading out on the water,” Mr Hutchings said.

“This means always wearing a life jacket, keeping a distance of 200m from the shore and being respectful to other users of the waterway.” - Mark Hutchings

The boating seasons first operation conducted between October 30 and November 1 on the Murray River resulted in 27 penalty notices and 95 official cautions handed out - that's almost double compared to 2019-20.

Water users are urged to contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444 to report dangerous behaviour.

