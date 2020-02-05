Sun, surf and the Busselton Jetty Swim

Lace up your budgie smugglers, slide on the togs and warm up those hammies. The Busselton Jetty Swim is on this Sunday! It’s set to cap off a weekend full of fun for the whole family.

Attracting swimmers and spectators from around the world, this iconic race promises exhilarating viewing. Swimmers aged 7 to 75 charge into the water, set to circumnavigate the Busselton Pier in a 3.6km loop. With shorter events also on the go, a packed schedule of entertainment, sandcastle competition and giant games on the beach, you don’t want to leave yourself open to FOMO.

It’s a Sun Smart event, so make sure you marinate in sunscreen and the broader the brim on your hat, the better!

The Busselton Jetty Swim weekend of fun is happening this, well... weekend!

Get a better idea of what you’re in for here.

Check out the full schedule of events here.