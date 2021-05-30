Sunday Rub Name Their Favourite Ever Indigenous Players

In the midst of Sir Doug Nicholls rounds, the Sunday afternoon team discussed their favourite ever Indigenous players - giving credit to those past and present.

For Duck's weekly 'pump-up' segment, he gave props to "all of the indigenous players that have represented our great game".

Naming several team-mates of his own, Carey and the crew read through a number of star proud Indigenous athletes, highlighting what they've achieved throughout their careers.

"There's Goodes, Wanganeen, Burgoyne - the list goes on and on," Carey said. "But I've narrowed it down to one."

When Ross Lyon selected his own favourite - Swans forward Lance Franklin - he shared that he was once "cheering for him in the stands" as an opposition coach.

