Sunday Sin-Bin Discuss Introducing A NRL Draft To "Level Out The Competition" After Blowout Scores

The great rugby league divide is currently sweeping its way through the NRL, with some NRL experts all but ruling out 9 teams for the 2021 Premiership after just four rounds.

The divide between the "top" teams and the rest of the competition has never been more evident especially during the opening three games of this round.

So what's the fix?

Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent & James Hooper discussed the idea of introducing a draft to compliment the salary cap as a way to level out the competition.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!