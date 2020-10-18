Sunday Sin-Bin Discuss Mal Meninga Joining Wayne Bennett's Origin Coaching Team

Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga will join Wayne Bennett's coaching staff for the upcoming State of Origin series.

It's the first time the Meninga and Bennett will join forces in the coaches box and it's an outstanding move according to Triple M's Gorden Tallis.

Tallis, Paul Kent & James Hooper weighed-in on the appointment during the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin.

